Nelson Intermediate wins Lit Quiz

Four self-proclaimed book worms from Nelson Intermediate are maxing out their library cards after taking out the local round of the Kids’ Lit Quiz and earning a place in the national competition finals.

The year eight students tackled questions like ‘what does wuthering mean in old English’, ‘which nursery rhyme character had arachnophobia’, and ‘name all seven books in The Chronicles of Narnia’, to finish a tight two points ahead of former champions Waimea Intermediate at Friday night’s quiz.

Team member and resident classic literature expert Tayte Hunwich says, due to a technical glitch, the group had no idea where they ranked on the scoreboard.

“When our score popped up we kept waiting for another team to have a higher one, so when they didn’t we couldn’t believe it, it didn’t even sink in until later that night.”

While Tayte currently has twenty books on the go, teammate Will Irvine is also reading up a storm, taking out 30 books from the library and even more on his little brother’s card.

General knowledge and difficult question experts Malachi Stephenson and Tiaki Sharp are also prepping for the national competition which will be held in Wellington on May 28, at the National Library of New Zealand. The winning team will represent New Zealand at the international quiz held in Canada.