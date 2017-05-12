Nelson Giants lose late to Super City Rangers

As losses go, this one hurt.

The Mike Pero Giants couldn’t maintain their third quarter momentum in a 76-71 loss to the Super City Rangers at the Trafalgar Centre tonight.

The loss to the Northerners will hurt their top four chances as the Giants couldn’t maintain a final quarter lead to reignite their playoff bid.

A full first half gave way to a sprited second, the Giants 33-18 third quarter run was brilliant with multiple players contributing but it was not sustained late in the piece.

The Giants welcome the Hawke’s Bat Hawks at home next Friday.