NELSON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 12: NBL Basketball Nelson Giants v Super City Rangers on May 12 2017 Trafalgar Centre in Nelson, New Zealand.

Nelson Giants lose late to Super City Rangers

By
Jacob Page
-
0
53

As losses go, this one hurt.

The Mike Pero Giants couldn’t maintain their third quarter momentum in a 76-71 loss to the Super City Rangers at the Trafalgar Centre tonight.

The loss to the Northerners will hurt their top four chances as the Giants couldn’t maintain a final quarter lead to reignite their playoff bid.

A full first half gave way to a sprited second, the Giants 33-18 third quarter run was brilliant with multiple players contributing but it was not sustained late in the piece.

 

The Giants welcome the Hawke’s Bat Hawks at home next Friday.

