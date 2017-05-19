Nelson Giants hold off Hawks for much needed win

If ever the old cliche was true, the Nelson Giants played a game of two halves but clung on to beat the Hawke’s Bay Hawks 86-74 in their NBL match at the Trafalgar Centre tonight.

The Mike Pero Giants were missing captain Sam Dempster and Kyle Adnam through injury, started hot and put in two strong opening quarters on the back of Tom Ingham’s 16 first half points.

What happened in the third quarter was a shambles from a home perspective.

The Hawks won the third quarter 24-8 on the back of some sloppy play from the hosts who were clearly rattled.

The Giants steadied the ship in the fourth quarter.

Key buckets from stand-in captain Finn Delany and more points from Tom and back-to-back technical fouls on the Hawks sealed the win and kept their season alive for another week.