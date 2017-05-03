Nelson basketball players named in national team

Two Nelson basketball players have been named in the New Zealand Select Under 16 boys team.

Nelson Basketball Association players Maximus Curry and Finn de Hamel were selected following a comprehensive trial process beginning in December and comprising four national camps.

“As a coaching staff, Morgan Maskell, Danny Page and manager Manu Hoque and I believe that the prolonged time frame has allowed the boys to make major improvements. The team looks quite different now than if we had selected it earlier, owing to the outstanding work done by many athletes with their local coaches leading to huge improvements. It was a difficult selection with so many boys performing at a high level, however after much discussion as a coaching staff and film study, we are very pleased with our squads and the quality of the reserves should they be required,” says head coach Zico Coronel. “We are fortunate to have skilled and intelligent players who, more importantly, are young men of very high character. This is a testament to the young men themselves, their parents, their wider whanau and their coaches in their local areas, at representative, school and at an individual level.”

The New Zealand Under 16 boys basketball team was also named with both teams now preparing for two different pinnacle events in 2017. The New Zealand Under 16 Boys team will prepare for the Australia Junior Champs on July 4-16 in Sterling, Australia, while Maximus, Finn and the rest of the New Zealand Select Under 16 boys team will prepare for the Medibank Classic, held in Melbourne from June 8-13.