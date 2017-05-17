Nayland duo make SI volleyball team

Two Nayland College pupils will be part of the South Island youth men’s and women’s volleyball teams. Sophie Young, 15 and Michael Morgoun, 17, will play against their North Island counterparts in July in an effort to make National age-group teams.

Both players were picked based on their performances at the National Secondary Schools’ Volleyball Championships and were then taking to a skills and training camp. Michael says it’s a step to making the New Zealand men’s national team after he finishes his final year at school.

“I played any and all sports growing up but volleyball was the one that stuck.

“I play two positions, pass/hitter or opposite.

“I love the competitive aspect and that desire to win.

“I’m contemplating having a gap year and trying to make the New Zealand men’s team.”

Sophie first played the sport after seeing it on television at the London 2012 Olympics.

A setter on the court, she said she loves meeting people and being part of a team environment. The matches against the North Island will be in Napier.

Sophie says the North Island has a higher focus on the sport but she was confident the South Islanders would give a good account of themselves.