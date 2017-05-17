Just over 100 Nelson mums celebrated Mother’s Day weekend in style – thanks to the Artemis Mums Meet Mums event at Founders on Saturday afternoon.

Mums enjoyed some time out from their usual routines, enjoying high tea, bubbles, and plenty of pampering.

Organiser Rachel Eggers, who founded the ‘Social Bubs’ network, says that the afternoon was an “absolute success.”

“I don’t think it could have gone better,” she says.

“It was so lovely to share the experience with so many wonderful Nelson mums and the hair, make-up and massage pamper stations were non-stop, with mums enjoying the time out to feel special.”

There was also a mini crèche at the event so the young ones were looked after while the mums enjoyed the pampering and photo shoots – with the highlight being making new connections by speed-dating other mums.

Rachel says it is the second year they have held the event, which is aimed at mums who have a child under three or who are pregnant, and not just for first-time mums.

“We had many mums attend who have more than one child,” she says.

There were talks from mayor Rachel Reese, chairlady of the Postnatal Depression Support Network Nelson board, Harriet Denham, and Charlotte Zohrab, who was brave enough to share her personal experience with postnatal anxiety.

Over $25,000 worth of product was given away to the mums, with them taking home hefty goodie bags and spot prizes just in time for Mother’s Day, including a night away at a luxury resort, family photography packages, skincare packs and other goodies.

Five dollars from every ticket was also donated to Postnatal Depression Support Network Nelson.

Rachel says they are incredibly grateful to their sponsors and the local community for all the support they received to make the event possible, and to raise awareness and funds for Postnatal Depression Support Network.