‘Much loved’ crash victim named

The person killed in a crash along the Coastal Highway on Saturday has been named but her friends and family are making sure she is remembered as more than just another statistic.

Motueka 22-year-old Zoe Bishop was driving along the Coastal Highway near Moana Rd when her car collided with another vehicle around 11.45am.

Zoe died at the scene and the man in the other vehicle was flown to hospital with serious injuries.

A Nelson Marlborough District Health Board spokesperson has confirmed that the man was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Zoe’s family and friends have taken to social media to honour her with several posts and comments

One family member says Zoe was ‘much loved’ and her loss is going to be felt forever.

“At 22 she had so much to live for and was such a lovely girl, always with a smile. Her death is more than just another roading statistic; for our family and friends this hits and hurts.”

They then went on to say there are no words to describe the devastation the family feel.

“Having to tell other [family] members and then to watch your family try and deal with the aftermath of an event like this is heartbreaking.

“So please be safe and drive with care – your family want you home.”

A flatmate described Zoe as ‘a bright sparkling light’.

“One of my best friends, my flatmate and one of the brightest sparks in my life. I will miss our wine and movie nights after work and of course the light that shone off of you and to the hearts of everyone near.”

Another person commented, saying their thoughts and prayers were with Zoe’s family and friends and that no words could describe how sad the news was.

“Rip Zoe, you will always be loved and missed forever and always fly high and fly free.”

Nelson Police released a statement this morning saying their thoughts are with Zoe’s family and friends at this time and the serious crash unit will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.