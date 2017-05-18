Mike the best at London Irish

Former Waimea Old Boys and Waimea College rugby player Mike Coman has been named Player of the Year by his club London Irish at their end of season awards night.

The 29-year-old loose forward made every minute count after moving from Edinburgh at the start of the season.

The former Hawke’s Bay Magpie has impressed many including chief executive Bob Casey who played for the club for a decade and described Mike on the team’s website as the one player he would most liked to have played with during his tenure.

Mike says he’s loved his debut season and was thrilled with the top honour.

“My first reaction was surprised as there were plenty of talented players who I thought it would get it before me. After that I felt very proud, honoured and obviously extremely happy to be awarded player of the season. I have just been really trying to enjoy my rugby at London Irish and have fun with it. We have a good group of boys and an awesome coaching team who are extremely encouraging and positive all the time which makes the environment a really nice place to be.”

Mike says it vindicates the summer move,

“I feel really happy with the move from Edinburgh. Rugby wise, I had some good times and Edinburgh is an amazing city to live in but felt it was the right time for a new challenge. At first, my wife and I were a little hesitant to move as we didn’t know whether we would enjoy living in London but we both love it. Plus the weather is a lot nicer which helps.

“The upcoming offseason will be spent celebrating his marriage while travelling. “Lauren and I have a busy summer planned after the last game on the 24th. We have about five weeks off so we are heading to Croatia, Ibiza and then the Maldives for our honeymoon which will be brilliant.

Mike says he’d like one more season with Waimea Old Boys but it won’t be for another couple of seasons.

“I have another two years on my contract with London Irish so I want to play as well as I can for them and enjoy my time at the club. After that who knows, I’m getting a little older now so will wait to see how the body is feeling after another two years. I definitely want to get a season in at Waimea Old Boys. Richmond is home to me and Waimea is the club I grew up playing for and I would love to play there with both my brothers at some point.”