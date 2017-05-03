Masked Parade switches date

The date for the 2017 Masked Parade and Carnivale has been pushed back a week to avoid Labour Weekend clashes.

Originally scheduled for Friday, October 20, the event will now take place on Friday, October 27.

Nelson councillor Gaile Noonan says the date change was made after feedback from the community.

“We hope this date works well for lots of people and that everyone, young and old, will come out to support this fantastic community event.”

Each year, the Masked Parade sees schools, families, community groups, businesses and individuals make masks, dress up and march down the main street.

The theme this year is ‘We are the World’ – a concept open to interpretation and storytelling in costume, music and dance.

To enrol, or for more information on the Masked Parade & Carnivale, click here for the website or contact the Festival Office on 03 545 8734.