Man arrested after Alfa Romeo theft

A man has been arrested and charged with the alleged theft of an Alfa Romeo car.

The vehicle, registration number SH4861, was taken from a home in Wainui St on Sunday, April 30.

While police arrested the man on Wednesday, the vehicle as not been found and Nelson police are asking anyone who may have seen the car to contact them.

Police are also working to identify two people who may have been in the area at the time of the theft, and could assist us with our inquiries.

Anyone who has information that could be useful to our inquiries can give us call us on 03 546 3840.

Alternatively, you can also contact us via Facebook or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.