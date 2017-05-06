Locals attend annual J Day event at Tahuna Beach

Local and visiting cannabis enthusiasts gathered at Tahuna Beach this afternoon for J Day, a worldwide protest against the prohibition of cannabis and a celebration of Kiwi cannabis culture. Held annually on the first Saturday of May, the J Day event at Tahuna Beach was arranged by a handful of protestors including Te Aroha Knox who says people should have the right to grow and use the naturally occurring plant, whether it is for enjoyment or medicinal purposes.

The aim of J Day is to provide a place where supporters of cannabis law reform can meet like minded people, relax without fear, learn how they can help make cannabis legal, join their local group and meet other cannabis advocates.

Other J Day events took place around the country, from Auckland to Invercargill.