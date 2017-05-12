Live Bog: Nelson Giants v Super City Rangers

Hi everyone and welcome to the Trafalgar Centre for the NBL match between the Mike Pero Nelson Giants v Super City Rangers.

Tipoff at 7pm as the Giants look to get off the bottom of the ladder.

1 of 7

Starting five for the Giants: Ali Granger, Dion Prewster, Finn Delany, Morgan Grimm and Sam Dempster.

Rangers starting five: Lindsay Tait, Dillon Boucher, Mitch McCarron, Earnest Ross and Nnanna Egwu.

8.20pm Tie game until Earnest Ross gets a runaway two for the Rangers. Beri hits a three 67-66 Giants.

8.19pm Rangers get the lead back 62-61 on a fast start to the quarter but Beri nails a three! 64-62 Giants lead.

8.13pm Last play and Dempster is fouled shoting three points! Giants lead at the last break 61-57.

8.11pm Dempster gets a gift two after free throws and the Giants take a 58-57 lead. Jump ball with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

8.07pm Rangers almost get too cute with a runaway basket but re-take the elad 54-53.

8.06pm Dempster with a three and the Giants lead 53-52.

8.05pm tie game after a Prewster 3! 50-50.

8.03pm Giants closing things in 45-45.

7.59pm 43-40 Delany with a three-point play.

7.58pm Dempster gets two and the Giants cut the gap 43-37 Giants ball.

7.56pm Giants start the second half with more intensity 41-32 Rangers lead. Granger with a three 41-35.

7.39pm A mediocre spectacle in the first half Giants trail 39-28.

7.37pm Rangers go on a run. Just 10 points so far for the Giants in the quarter into the final minute Now Ingham hits a three 39-28

7.33pm Coach Bailey demanding more ball movememnt from the Giants 35-25.

7.32pm Time out Giants as the lead balloons to 33-23.

7.30pm Giants getting good looks but not making the most of them yet. 29-23.

7.27pm Ingham with another bucket 29-21.

7.26pm Tom Ingham with two points but the margin is increasing 27-19 Rangers lead.

Quarter time 19-15 Rangers lead with FinnDelany leading all scorers with nine points.

Turnovers continue with Rangers getting some ositives out of their double-team efforts 25-15.

7.03pm Two misses to start the game one from each team. Turnover Rangers from a loose pass. Hoever Prewster turns the ball over and Tait pulls up a jumper. 2-0 Rangers.

7.05pm Prewster makes amends with a nice lay up 2-2.

7.07pm Delany fouled two shots makes one 3-2 Giants lead.

7.08pm Prewster finds Delany wide open and he takes it to the rim upooposed. Rangers repy thought 8-5 Rangers lead.

7.13pm Delany continues to have the hot hand 8-7 Rangers lead. A few turnovers creeping in.

7.14pm Granger with a three on an assist from Delany. 12-12.

7.16pm Rangers take the lead on a three 17-14 late in the first.

7.20 Quarter time and the Rangers lead 19-15.

Finn Delany leads all scorers with nine points.