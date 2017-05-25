Lewis Stanton is back on the street

Lewis Stanton, aka Hone Ma Heke, is once again taking up residence in front of the Farmers department store on Trafalgar St.

Lewis was sentenced to a three-month stint in prison on April 21, after punching a Nelson man in what was meant to be a peaceful protest last year.

Stanton was found guilty last month of one charge of common assault against protest organiser Ru Dawson and was sentenced to three months imprisonment by Judge Ian Mill yesterday.

Today, he returned to his long-term protest site but faces an uncertain future, as council seek public consultation on a city bylaw that will prohibit sleeping on Nelson’s streets.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese acknowledged that moving Stanton from the CBD would be a by-product of the bylaw.

“Lewis Stanton’s protest has helped identify gaps within council’s policy framework. There are issues with Mr Stanton but there are other bigger issues that this bylaw will address.

“There doesn’t appear to be any other way for us to do this.”