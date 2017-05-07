Latest tourism spend data for Nelson and Tasman

Tourism spending in the Nelson and Tasman regions is up on last year’s figures, according to the latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Tourism spending for Tasman is estimated to be $303 million for the year to March 2017, up 10 per cent compared with the year to March 2016.

This year international visitors spent $133 million, up 27 percent compared with the year to March 2016, while domestic tourists spent $170 million, down one per cent.

When it comes to monthly expenditure, tourism spend in Tasman for the month of March 2017 is up 17 per cent compared with the month of March 2016.

Nelson has also seen an increase in tourism spending, figures showing as estimated $343 million for the year to March 2017 which is up 10 per cent compared with the year to March 2016.

International visitors spent $119 million, up nine percent compared with the year to March 2016, with domestic tourists spending $224 million, up 10 per cent.

As for monthly expenditure, tourism spend in Nelson for the month of March 2017 is up four per cent compared with the month of March 2016.

(MBIE) developed the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates in consultation with tourism industry representatives to create a better measurement of the value of tourism in the regions.