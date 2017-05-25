Jess Drummond set to make impact in Canada

Jess Drummond is set to wing her way to Canada for the next leg of the World Sevens series circuit in Canada.

Jess was teaching a class at Richmond Primary when she got a call to be part of a week-long training camp with the contracted sevens players at Mt Maunganui.

The Riwaka product, who played her rugby at Waimea Old Boys before shifting to the Motueka High School team to help bring through some younger girls in 2017.

She intends to play an integral part of the Tasman women’s inaugural season in the national women’s competition later this year but for now her focus is the sevens team.

“To be part of the 12 for this tournament is an amazing feeling, I can’t stop smiling, things are going really well right now.”

Jess gets her chance as five regular players begin preparations for the Black Ferns World Cup bid in August.

“I just had a call from the relief teacher and all the kids were excited and wanting to talk to me so that’s overwhelming,” Jess says.

“Being a part of a team that is leading the World Series with two events to go does add a bit of pressure because you don’t want to let the team down.”

Jess says she will look to make the most of every minute of playing time in an effort to push her case to be one of the 12 paid players in the near future.

Jess is part of a quartet of current or former Waimea Old Boys players making their way up the ranks.

Jess Foster and Sam Curtis, who now plays her rugby in Christchurch, are right on the cusp.

Former Waimea College pupil Montana Heslop has vindicated her move to Wellington by making the New Zealand Universities women’s team.