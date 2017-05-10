Isel Twilight Market returns for winter

The Isel Twilight Market is back for winter and organisers are encouraging people to come and make the most of the food-focused event.

The market was launched in October last year and included around 50 stallholders selling food, fresh produce and crafts. Last Thursday saw the Isel Twilight Market return for the winter season with a downsized format for the colder months, focusing more on being a local food market.

“The summer markets have been fantastic, we’re getting really good crowds in, but I think, typical of what goes on in Nelson, things get quieter in the winter,” says market organiser Jo McCrostie.

Jo’s message to people is to not be afraid of the dark and to come along and enjoy what the twilight event has to offer.

As well as the local food carts, Isel park café The Garden Window will also be open, offering hot beverages and a wine or beer to accompany your meal.

Live music will be playing, as well as free glow- sticks for kids and $5 voucher giveaways.

If you’re looking for a nice way to spend the day with mum this Mother’s Day, Jo is also busy organising some Sunday pop-up markets, the first being on May 14, from 11am until 3pm, at Isel Park.

The Isel Twilight Market is held every Thursday at the back of Isel House, from 4:30pm until dark.