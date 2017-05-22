Hunting trio shoot near residential area

Police apprehended three males in Marsden Valley, near Stoke, Nelson around midnight last night after one of the hunters shot at a stag in the reserve.

Two shots were fired from the vehicle from a .22 rifle in the area of Quail Rise.

“One of the offenders, wasn’t able to shoot the animal dead, so it will be wounded somewhere up there,” says Sgt David Lauer from Tasman District Police.

“These deer are tame and are not a test of someone’s hunting skills.”

Nelson Police have previously warned people from attempting to shoot these animals in the Marsden Valley.

“We are going to be taking a tough line on anyone using firearms near residential properties and they can expect to lose their firearms licences and face prosecution,” says David.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but in the meantime, they urge hunters to familiarise themselves with the New Zealand Arms Code.

Seven key basics of firearms safety: