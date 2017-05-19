Green light for Maitai to Rocks Road cycle path

The Maitai to Rocks Road Cycle path, which Council sought feedback on earlier in the year, will now progress through to detailed design and construction.

The cycle route will connect the existing Maitai Shared Path near Wildman Avenue, to the proposed Haven Precinct and existing amenities on Wakefield Quay.

The preferred option is for a shared path on the seaward side of Haven Road and improved on-road commuter cycle lanes.

The Works and Infrastructure Committee agreed to support recommendations that the NZ Transport Agency take the lead on the delivery of the project. Under this recommendation, the project will be funded by central government’s Urban Cycleway Fund.

Delivery of the project will continue to involve council officers to ensure it is integrated with other projects in the area.

Chair of the Works and Infrastructure Committee, Paul Matheson says the support from the Transport Agency is very welcome and makes a lot of sense.

“As the cycling improvements run alongside the state highway, it is appropriate for them to take the lead on project delivery.

“The availability of central government funding to deliver the project is great news as this will allow us to enjoy this new facility to make it safer for cyclists on this busy stretch of road, while reducing the impact on rates for Nelson residents.”