Four generations of law graduates

Jack Fletcher followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-grandfather when he walked across the stage of the Michael Fowler Centre to receive his law degree from Victoria University on Wednesday.

Jack is the fourth generation of the Nelson-based Fletcher family to receive a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Victoria.

His great grandfather Walter Vernon Roy Fletcher (Vern) was the first lawyer in the family, graduating in 1928; Jack’s grandfather Ronald Alan Fletcher received his LLB in 1958; and Jack’s father Hamish Quentin Fletcher graduated in 1989.

Jack’s great-grandfather Vern practised law for 51 years, was a founding partner of Nelson law firm Fletcher and Moore and represented the Nelson City Council for 41 years.

Jack’s grandfather Ron Fletcher worked as a lawyer for 55 years, spending most of his career at the family practice.

Meanwhile, Jack’s father Hamish has been practising law for 28 years, working with his father even after establishing his own law firm, Hamish.Fletcher Lawyers.

However, the family tradition almost ended with Hamish when Jack initially pursued a professional baseball career overseas.

Jack was on the brink of taking up a scholarship to the United States after he finished high school, but an injury thwarted his plans.

“I dislocated my shoulder in my final year of high school, so took a gap year in Australia—it was then I decided I wanted to try something that would really challenge me,” he says. “I knew that going to Law School would push me out of my comfort zone, and I was ready to take it on.”

He says he looked forward to graduating and becoming the fourth generation.

“Dad [was] there to watch me graduate, and I know my grandfather Ron, who died in 2013, and my great grandfather Vern, who died back in 1979, would also be very proud of what we’ve all achieved as a family.”

Jack started working with Kahui Legal at the end of his first year.

“They really guided me through my studies and opened my eyes to the Māori legal space and opportunities in the Māori economy, which is a developing and really fascinating area of law.”

Last year Jack was the co-president of Nga Rangahautira, the Māori Law Students Association, and took part in a programme for young Māori leaders called Tuia Te Here Tangata.

This year Jack is studying at Waikato University where he’s doing a full immersion te reo Māori course.