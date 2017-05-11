Fast and furious racing at VMX event in Tadmor

Pete Guthrie won the Veteran’s Class and Ray Anderson Memorial Trophy at the Top of the South VMX Club’s annual Morley Motorcycle and Marine club championships at Tadmor on Sunday.

The Ray Anderson Memorial was contested by the veteran class riders this year and Pete, who had known Ray since he was a teenager, was determined to get his name on the trophy. And he did it in style, winning all three races to win the trophy for the third time.

The Junior Class was a battle between Kruger Griffith and Ryan Furness who traded places all day. However, Ryan crashed in race two before climbing back to third to give Kruger an eight point win over Ryan with Kent Furness riding well to finish third.

Malcolm Furness had a good day winning the Small-Bore and Mid-Bore classes with Brett Hahn second and Brad Richards third in Mid-Bore.

The club raised $250 for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter with a fundraising barbecue and donations.

VMC Club’s Rob Anglesey says over 40 signed up for the champs and more turning up on the day. Rob says racing was held on a new track and “all the riders had a great day”.

The club’s next event is round one of the Mainland Series on May 28 at Lake Station near St Arnaud.