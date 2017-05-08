5.1 C
Nelson, New Zealand
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Driver who took police on 700km car chase sentenced
Michael Massie, 20, has been sentenced at Christchurch District Court for taking police on a 700km chase across the South Island.

Brittany Spencer
A driver who led police on a high-speed chase that nearly spanned the length of the South Island has been sentenced to community work.

Michael Massie took police on the 700km pursuit from Nelson to Waikouaiti near Dunedin in October last year.

Massie hit speeds of up to 150km/h during the chase.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Christchurch District Court today.

Judge David Saunders sentenced him to 80 hours of community work and disqualified him from driving until 2021.

 

– Story by Josh Price/NZ Herald

