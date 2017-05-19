Downer to fix the region’s roads

Downer New Zealand Ltd will take responsibility for the full suite of road maintenance work needed on local roads throughout most of the region under new multi-million dollar roading contracts awarded by the Tasman District and Nelson City councils.

“Our team has been part of an intensive refocus on what we can bring to the region. As locals, we can bring a real change to the way things were done in the past,” said Scott Ford, Downer’s GM South Island Transport Services.

“I’m confident our local knowledge will deliver improved results for rate payers. The Downer team has worked hard to reconnect North Canterbury over the past few months and being able to bring those lessons here is very exciting.”

Collaboratively tendering the contracts, and aligning the Nelson and Tasman road maintenance programmes, has generated efficiencies for both councils and ensures good value for money.

The contracts, approved yesterday will see Downer oversee urban and rural road maintenance, road marking and resurfacing work on the Councils’ local roads throughout most of the region (excluding Golden Bay and Murchison). State highways are not included.

In Tasman District, Downer will maintain about 1100 kilometres of sealed and unsealed roads, and 235km of footpaths, cycleways and walkways under a contract worth approximately $16 million over three years.

In Nelson City, Downer will maintain about 268 kilometres of road and 309 km of footpaths, cycleways and walkways in a contract worth $12.6 million over three years.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says, “This is an excellent example of a joint contract approach providing benefits to all ratepayers in the region. Downer has developed an excellent understanding of our roading network, and we are confident they will continue to maintain our roads and footpaths to a high standard.”

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne says the new approach to contracting road maintenance was another example of successful regional collaboration.

“This is a fantastic outcome for ratepayers in both areas. In Tasman, it allows us to consider using the money saved to fund improvements in some of the road maintenance areas that have been scaled down in recent years – for example, roadside mowing and resealing – as well as enabling us to invest more in work such as road strengthening and drainage improvements which will help future-proof our road network. I am looking forwarding to Downers bringing their renewed quality focus to this important work.”