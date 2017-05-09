Davor to coach Tasman Utd

Davor Tavich will coach Tasman United this summer.

Nelson Pine LVL Tasman United announced the appointment of Davor to the role of head coach for the 2017/2018 season this afternoon.

Tavich is well known in local football circles having coached Nelson Suburbs Mainland team, the Nelson Marlborough Falcons , Tasman Youth and Nelson College to the National Secondary schools title in 2015.

As well as being in the final stages of completing his A level coaching qualification, Tavich was an accomplished youth player with Croatian side Hajduk Split and spent many years playing National league for Central United in Auckland.

“Davor has beaten out some very strong New Zealand and international applicants, but at the end of the day his pedigree and local knowledge are huge strengths for the club. With his tremendous work ethic and professionalism we are excited about the upcoming Premier season with Davor at the helm,” says chair of Tasman United, Mark Sheehan

Nelson Pine LVL Tasman United compete in the ISPS Handa sports National Premier League from October 2017