Council CEO resigns

Nelson City Council chief executive Clare Hadley has resigned from the organisation.

As set out under Local Government legislation, council chief executives can only be appointed for five years. The process to recruit a chief executive for the next five year term was commenced recently.

Clare says “after considerable thought” she decided not to put herself forward for selection.

“I know the position will be much more keenly sought as a vacancy, so I have made my intentions clear early.

“I am proud of what the organisation has delivered over the last four and a half years – the community partnership focused on improving the health of the Maitai River; the introduction of Nelson Nature to address biodiversity; the redevelopment of the Trafalgar Centre and Rutherford Park; the agreement with Tasman District on a Joint Regional Landfill. At the same time a number of major infrastructure projects have been successfully completed.

“I know I am leaving an organisation in good shape to deliver on that which Council asks of it.”

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says she “respects” the decision to move on. “I am grateful to her for her professional approach in advising us early of her intentions.

“Clare has built a cohesive and capable senior leadership team that will ensure business as usual continues with minimal interruption.”

The recruitment agency for the Chief Executive role is scheduled to be appointed by the end of May.