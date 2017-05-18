Community comes out in masses for Big Share Fair

Hundreds of people crowded into Hope Community Church on Saturday for what could have been, the church’s biggest Big Share Fair yet.

A large group amassed in the church car park waiting for the start of the free event which is run by the church as part of HopeFest. The biennial festival provides events, seminars and activities for the community.

As soon as the doors opened, people spread throughout the church, picking up furniture, homeware, clothing and food, as well as getting free haircuts, and having fun with face painting, archery, go karts, a bouncy castle and an art demonstration.

Among the first to line up for the Big Share Fair was Nelson’s Stuart McAlister, who says the real need for the event was seen by the number of people who came.

“There’s so much here that I can get if I need it and, if I know someone else needs something, I can pick it up for them, too.”

“The effort they’ve gone to is incredible, giving to all these people and showing that unconditional love, it’s what it’s all about.”

Hope Community Church senior pastor Donald Irvine says events like the Big Share Fair are really important to the church.

“The middle part of our name is community and that is really what we are about.

“We want to serve and help the community and the fair is one way we can do that.”

HopeFest 2017 includes the Big Share Fair, a charity quiz night, seminars and this Sunday’s service at 10am will feature well-known broadcaster Petra Bagust.