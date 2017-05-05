Cheques totalling $163,000 not yet cashed

Just under 2000 Nelsonians have yet to cash in their Network Tasman cheques, totalling $163,370.

On December 2, last year, the Network Tasman Trust distributed 34,440 cheques to consumers with a total value of $3,074,960.

However, as of Tuesday this week, 1890 cheques have not been cashed.

Trust Chairperson, Gwenny Davis, says that while 95 per cent of consumers have presented their cheques, the Trust is anxious to ensure that all receive their entitlement.

To this end all consumers who have not done so are urged to present their cheques as soon as possible.

Banks will not accept the cheques once they are six months old however, the trust will re-issue cheques for up to five years from the original date of issue.

Anyone with a stale cheque can get it reissued by contacting Alicia or Patrick at the Trust’s office at 270a Queen Street, calling 544 6179, or sending an email to reception@caca.co.nz