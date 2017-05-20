Can anyone stop Nelson in Tasman Trophy?

Wanderers earned a win at home during their club day but it would be a brave individual who would bet against Nelson having a full trophy cabinet by season’s end.

Nelson remain the team to beat in the NPD Tasman Trophy after a 32-14 win over Waitohi at Neale Park.

Wanderers despatched East Coast 47-5 at Brightwater Domain, while Waimea Old Boys were spared a trip t Blenheim when Harlequins defaulted their encounter.

Renwick overpowered Stoke 27-17, while Marist were no match for Central, losing 36-6.

Kahurangi gave Moutere plenty of cheek before succumbing 31-26.

In Nelson Bays division two rugby; Collingwood beat Wanderers 26-10; Waimea Old Boys beat Marist 56-14; Stoke beat Nelson 10-0; Riwaka thumped Country Combined 48-3 and Huia beat Motueka United 25-20.

In the UC Championship secondary school rugby competition; Waimea Combined beat Burnside High School 33-10 in Christchurch while Nelson College had a bye.