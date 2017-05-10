Brendan’s desire to bring rugby back to Nayland

Even at the age of 20, Tasman Makos hooker Brendan Asouma-Goodman is thinking about life after rugby.

The Nelson Rugby Club player has started a rugby development role with Nayland College which goes hand-in-hand with his Bachelor of Sport Coaching degree at Canterbury University.

The aim is to work with the school as well as Stoke and Broadgreen Intermediate and the Waimea Combined first XV setup.

“It’s important we can show there is a rugby pathway through Waimea Combined and my aim is that Nayland will contribute players to that team in the future.”

“You see boys walking around [Nayland] and they have a good look for a rugby player but they’d rather do something else, so it’s just about convincing them that this is a good option.

“Ultimately, we want Nayland players going through the Tasman ranks.”

Brendan is eager to get more game time for the Makos this season but knows that after two shoulder reconstructions there is life after professional rugby.

To make the Makos he made the move from flanker to hooker, a move he does not consider as major of a change as it once was.

“If you take the lineout throwing out of it, hookers these days are like an extra loose forward anyway, so my game around the field has not changed much.”

He says he would like to continue on the teaching path and become a physical education instructor one day.

He says the ability to watch improvements and progression in young people is what motivates him and he knows there will be no overnight success at Nayland, but he believes, over time, the school can produce more top rugby players as in days gone by.