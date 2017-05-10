Brayden Nell racing for NZ title

Nelson youth ministocks racer Brayden Nell has struck form at the right time of the speedway season.

After winning the South Island title he heads to Oxford later this month to try to win the national title.

The 15-year-old from Nayland College won all three races at the Harvest Nationals in Blenheim in preparation.

Brayden’s South Island title, which he won on the second-to-last corner of the race, was above his expectation.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting, I just wanted to race and stay clean with my driving.

You take it like it’s a normal race, get through qualifying and see where you’ll be.”

It is his consistency that he’s always had, coupled with his older brother’s faster car, which has helped his success.

“My brother Josh was always a big speedway fan and he decided he wanted to give it a go, so we had family friends and got an old car and worked on the body.”

A youth ministock is a Datsun 1200 non-contact car class.

Brayden is in his third year in the class and can race it until he is 17.

“I started to do really well at it and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

He says he doesn’t have any goals for the trip to Oxford but he believes, if he puts himself in a good position, anything is possible.

The event is on May 20 and 21.