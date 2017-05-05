Armed police in Richmond

Nelson police senior sergeant Blair Hall says the police are trying to locate a vehicle of interest in the Beach Rd area after an altercation in Collins Road in Richmond.

Blair would not say if the altercation was gang related or if a firearm was involved but at least two police officers were armed as they entered Beach Rd trying to locate the vehicle.

Beach Road has been cordoned off and four police units are currently on the scene and getting armed with rifles.

Meanwhile, a dog handler has also arrived.

More to come.