Annual survey of Tasman residents gets underway

An annual survey of Tasman residents’ satisfaction with the services and facilities provided by the council began on Friday.

The Tasman District Council has commissioned the National Research Bureau (NRB) to carry out the phone survey.

Mayor Richard Kempthorne said NRB would survey 400 residents over the age of 18, using a random selection method, with the aim of determining their satisfaction with the council’s services and which council decisions they approve or disapprove of.

“The residents survey allows us to track our performance and hear the community’s views about what we do well and where we can improve. If you are contacted by NRB, we would love it if you would take the time to be involved – your input is important to let us know how we can best serve our community,” says Richard.

NRB will be contacting residents from May 5 until May 14.

Although the results of the survey are made public, individual survey respondent’ details are confidential.