Altercation on Queen St

Nelson Police are seeking witnesses to a reported altercation between a male and female along Richmond’s main street on Monday.

The incident occurred directly outside the ASB Bank in Queen St at approximately 4.30pm.

The woman reported this matter to police later that evening and has described yelling loudly to draw public attention to the incident.

Police would be interested in hearing from anybody who may have witnessed this event and is able to provide any information relating to it.

Information can be provided directly to Senior Sergeant Steve Collins at the Tasman District Command Centre in Nelson, phone 03 546 3895.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.