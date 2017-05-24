Aggravated robbery at Mapua bakery

Three males smashed their way through the front door of the Mapua Village bakery around 3.30am this morning.

The trio, one of which was wielding a hammer, confronted a woman who was preparing food.

One of the offenders threatened to harm the woman if she didn’t give him money.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston says the offenders had their faces covered but they are all believed to be Maori.

“Two tills containing an unknown amount of cash were taken by the offenders, who then fled the scene,” says Craig.

Police are currently providing support to the victim, who was left shaken but uninjured.

“At this stage, it is not believed this incident is connected to an attempted robbery at a Main Road store in Lower Moutere on Monday afternoon.”

Police are very keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may know who the offenders are.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity around the Mapua area recently.

Information can either be reported to Nelson Police on 03 546 3840 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.