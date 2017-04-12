Workmates win 1st and 3rd at apprentice competition

Building apprentice Andy Wells can add another notch to his tool belt following a convincing win at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge at ITM Nelson on Saturday.

Andy’s workmate Thomas Ashley also placed third in the competition.

Altogether, seven apprentices from across the region donned their tool belts and safety gear for the annual test, to build an outdoor table and bench seating.

They competed under a fixed timeframe, and the final product was judged on workmanship, skill and time management. The outdoor table and bench seating was one of the trickiest challenges yet, as it tested each apprentices’ attention to detail, with carpentry joints included in its design not typically included in an outdoor furniture set from a retailer.

NZCB Chief Executive Grant Florence noted the impressive calibre of skills on show.

“Fostering more quality apprentices is critical for the future of New Zealand’s growing building industry, especially in context of our present construction boom and current shortage of qualified builders to meet demand, and is certainly a responsibility NZCB takes seriously,” says Grant.

“It’s great to see so many of Tasman’s local apprentices taking up the opportunity to participate in the NZCB Apprentice Challenge, and NZCB is pleased to give back to the community by way of donating the finished products, with materials sponsor ITM.”

Andy won a Makita Drill and Driver combination kit and a $300 ITM gift voucher, and will represent Tasman in the NZCB Apprentice Challenge Final to be held at the NZCB Annual Conference in Auckland on 26-27 May.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Tasman was one of 14 events being held simultaneously across New Zealand on 8 April. It is run by NZCB and its Industry Training Association Building (ITAB), in conjunction with ITM.