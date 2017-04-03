Woman drives into Stoke post office

Staff at Stoke’s NZ PostShop got a surprise this morning when an older woman jumped the kerb and drove into the back of their building.

Sergeant Brett Currie, of Nelson, says the incident happened around 9.35am behind the post office in the Stoke central carpark.

“She’s a little bit shaken, she’s getting on in years but she was checked out by the ambulance and has no injuries at all.

“It was just one of those things where she was pulling into the carpark and over accelerated, and hit the wrong pedal but luckily nobody was on the footpath and nobody got hurt.

Brett says that other than a few paint smears, there’s no damage to the building and minimal damage to the car, with a light smashed and the very front of the bonnet left slightly crumpled.

“[The car] can’t have been too high speed or the front would have been a lot more stoved in and the airbags would have gone off.”

The driver was the sole occupant of the car at the time of the incident, which was attended by Police and a St John ambulance.