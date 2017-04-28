Whats on this weekend

This weekend won’t be completely dry for the Swap, Don’t Shop – Clothes Swap, Nelson Hospice Vehicle Display, and the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Base Open Day.

Metservice are predicting occasional rain clearing by this evening, gusty northerlies, easing and turning southwest late, and a high of 19°C.

Tomorrow is looking cloudy with rain setting in early afternoon and heavy falls possible, light winds and a high of 17°C.

Sunday is also looking wet with showers clearing and southwesterlies developing in the morning, then sunny spells increasing with a high of 17°C.

SATURDAY

Salsa Buena Nelson is coming to The Boathouse this weekend. The Top of the South latin festival will include workshops and will wrap up with a party at 8:30pm with performances and guest DJs Rafa and Bari. For more tickets or information on the party and the Introduction to Kizomba workshops, contact info@salsabuenanelson.co.nz

Nelson Bays Roller Derby league presents its first intraleague game of the season, and it’s a funTV-themed bout. The Sons of Anarchy will face off against those wicked people from Breaking Bad. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start at the Nelson Roller Skating Rink, in Tahunanui. Entry: adults $5, children $2, or family $10.

Hold on to the seat of your pants because the Nelson Fringe Festival is back! The week-long festival of theatre goodness will have audiences watching shows at the Refinery ArtSpace in Halifax St and taking part in workshops at the Nelson Musical Theatre. For more information on the festival which will run from Saturday 29th April-Sunday 7th May 2017, visit www.nelsonfringe.co.nz

Take any good quality clothing/accessories that you no longer want to the Tahunanui Community Centre’s Swap, Don’t Shop – Clothes Swap between 10am-12pm. Donate the clothes to receive a ticket before browsing through the other donated items, walking away with a new wardrobe without spending a cent. After the swap, between 12pm-12.30 all clothing left over will be available FOR PURCHASE at 50c each. All profits will go to the Tahunanui Community Centre to fund the great work they do.

SUNDAY