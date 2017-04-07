Whats on this weekend

This weekend is filled with free family-friendly events and activities including open days at the Trafalgar Centre and Cawthron Institute.

Furthermore many party and musical events will see people getting active throughout the weekend.

Metservice predicts that weather will be fine today with temperatures rising to 18°. Saturday’s weather will be mainly fine with some clouds and a high of 17°. Sunday’s weather will stay fine with light winds and a high of 18°.

Friday

Rutherford Street Kindergarten is organising a Gala to raise funds and garner support for the development of the new centre. The gala starts at 3.30pm and runs until 7pm.

A hunting workshop is being held at the Motueka Community House from 7pm Friday night. The workshop will include everything about hunting, from stalking, clubs to join, to shooting regulations and what to do with your kill to get it home edible. Entry is $5.

Old time country music group The All Day Breakfast Stringband tour to Nelson’s Boathouse and play their southern and midwestern USA inspired music. Live music starts at 7.30pm with entry cost $20 per person.

At No Lights No Lycra Nelson, you can completely let go and dance in the darkness where no one can see. The event starts at 8.15pm in Founders Heritage Park and costs $5.

The Kiwiana Speed Fundraising Disco is a roller disco on tonight from 6.30 at the Nelson Roller Skating Rink. The event is fundraising for local speed skaters representing New Zealand at the 2017 Speed Oceania Championships. Entry is $10.

Saturday

The Alpine Lodge Loop the Lake 2017 is held at Lake Rotoiti, and is a great racing event for the whole family to watch. You can get more information on the event or get tickets here.

The Save the Children Fair is an annual fundraising fair held in the Stoke Memorial Hall with a variety of stalls and food to enjoy. The fair starts at 9am and goes until noon, money raised will be used to continue programmes in East Africa providing water and sanitation.

The Beacon Hill Shabby Chic Market is filled with fabulous products from a variety of local and travelling vendors. Entry is $2 and the market opens at 10am at the Beacon Hill Estate.

Big Chef, Little Chef Day is a family fun workshop where children can cook their own creative meal with help from their parents. The workshop starts at 1pm at MoTEC in 9 Pah Street, with cost $30 for the whole family.

The free Trafalgar Centre Family Open Day is on this Saturday from 2pm. Enjoy a snack, listen to live music and explore the centre until 5.30pm, when Disney’s Finding Dory will play on the big screen inside.

Barndance at the Victory Community Centre is a family oriented contradance event with no experience need. Dance to live music from ceilidh band The Celts starting at 7.30pm with tickets $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Latin Carnival Fiesta is a dance party held at Nelson’s Boathouse with amazing Brazilian decorations and a live band. The party starts at 8pm with tickets $15.

Sunday