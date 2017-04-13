Weather Update: councils close sports fields

Sports fields across the region are closed due to the wet weather and impending impact of Cyclone Cook which is expected to hit New Zealand around 6pm tonight.

The Tasman District Council have announced that all sports grounds are closed for training and play, however, council says the grounds should be open for weekend games.

In Nelson, the general sports grounds, Saxton Fields, Trafalgar Park, and the Waahi Taakaro Golf Course are all closed.

Call the Tasman District Council on 03 5438400 or the Nelson City Council on 03 546 2068 for any clarification of closures.