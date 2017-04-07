Video: Trampoline park opens

Tahunanui’s Pro Bounce and More trampoline park is open for action following a packed out open day last Saturday.

With 48 trampolines, an airbag, dodgeball arena, basketball, young kids area and a large bounce zone, it is New Zealand’s largest outdoor Trampoline Park.

Owner Nick Fowler says it was great to see so many people show up and get jumping on the open day.

“We were super excited to see all the kids jumping around and having a good time and our sessions were sold out before we even opened.”

Twelve-year-old Ana Forrest says she’d been on the trampolines for two hours.

“It’s so much fun jumping and trying to do flips and everything, the airbag is my favourite part.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a trampoline park, I’d seen videos on youtube of them so I was really excited when I found out there was going to be one here.”

Nelson mother Nicole Hogan says the trampoline park is really fun.

“It’s great for the kids and it’s awesome that they’ve got a little kids section. We’ve got a four and a five-year-old bouncing in there, our daughter Poppy is on the big one and from here I can see all three of them, they’re having a great time.”

Pro Bounce and More is open Wednesday-Friday 11am-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 10am-6pm.