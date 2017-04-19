Video: Morley’s post reward for “thieving little bastards”

Morley Motorcycle and Marine managing director Ian Robinson is so “bloody angry” after “two dirty thieving little bastards” stole a new $14,500 motorcycle from his Stoke shop early on Monday morning that he has put up a $5000 reward for information leading to their prosecution.

The two burglars were seen on Morley’s security cameras removing a window on the shop’s frontage on Elms St in Wakatu Estate at 1.20am and then entering the shop soon after to steal the 2017 CRF450RX bike at 1.49am. Ian says it was clearly a professional job with the two burglars wearing thermally insulated clothing to evade infra-red detectors and crawling underneath a security beam near the window.

Ian says the shop’s alarm was only activated when the bike broke the security beam as it was dragged through the window. The burglars appeared to make their getaway through the end of Elms St, over Orphanage Creek and into the car park near neighbouring Placemakers.

“The alarm went off at 1.49am and the security company was here seven minutes later and I arrived after another five minutes. The police arrived 10 minutes after me and a dog tracked them into Placemakers but it was too late – they’d already gone.

“They were very deliberate and were obviously pros. The only time they became urgent was when they got close to the window – they knew what they were doing.

“There were probably more of them involved with the driving and get-away. They would have had a van or vehicle parked in Placemakers and they did a runner from there.”

It is the third time in three years that Morley’s has been burgled after one bike was stolen in June 2014 and two bikes were stolen last November and Ian says he’s had enough.

“We’ve just spent $8000 putting a new camera system in since the last break-in. We had an insurance risk assessor come in before Easter and he said we are doing everything right but I’ll spend more on security if I have to.

“But what I really want to see is these two dirty thieving little bastards caught and locked up. And I don’t want someone telling me it’s a systemic problem and blaming everybody else – I’m bloody angry and I want them held to account.”

The reward notice posted Morley’s Facebook page for information that leads to the prosecution of the thieves states that “We need these criminals caught as it financially impacts on Nelson-Tasman businesses. Somebody must know the whereabouts of the two criminals or the motorbike. All we want is the thugs to be jailed.”