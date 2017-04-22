Two crashes caused by 5km diesel spill

Tasman Police have attended two minor crashes following a large diesel spill in Nelson.

Diesel is on State Highway 6 from Haven Road to Whakatu Drive in Richmond, affecting more than 5kms of the highway heading southbound.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel in the area while the fire service and council contractors clean up the spills.

There have been no injuries as a result of the crashes.

Traffic is being diverted through Stoke.

Anyone travelling from Nelson to Richmond should use Waimea Road.

As the source of the spill is still being established, motorists should be aware that diesel may have been spread to other areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution this evening and to report any spills.