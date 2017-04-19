Total Totaradale comfort for top golfer

When you’ve played a course 1000 times like Ryan Chisnall then it’s no wonder he was a runaway winner of the Totaradale Easter Golf Open.

Tasman’s No 1 golfer, who was a member of the club during his early years, blitzed the 36-hole tournament to card 11-under for the tournament.

More than 100 golfers took part in the annual event but all were at least 14 shots behind Ryan.

There was a three-way tie for second with Andrew Drummond, David Zhorab and Nick Ludbrook all at three over par.

Ryan’s four shot lead after round one ballooned to 14 by the end of play.

He says familiarity helped him relax.

“Conditions were tough, especially in round one with the soft greens, but I’ve played this course a thousand times in my life and there’s a comfort level there when you get on the tee.

“I still think I could have struck the ball better but my putting was solid and, to be honest, it became very comfortable.”

Ryan, who is on the verge of turning pro, has a busy winter planned with a golfing OE already penciled in.

He is set to play two tournaments in the U.K, including the British Amateur, before heading to America for four tournaments.

“I’m hoping that series of events will give me a good indication of where I’m at,” he says.

“If I want to turn pro then I need to be able to match it with the best amateur players in the world.”