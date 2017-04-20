Tomahawk-wielding thief robs Tahunanui dairy

A tomahawk-wielding man robbed the On the Spot Dairy in Tahuannui yesterday evening, threatening the owner and taking cash and cigarettes.

Nelson Police say the man walked into the dairy on Muritai Street around 4.55pm yesterday evening.

He threw a bag at the dairy owner and demanded the money from the till.

The man then used the tomahawk to smash a glass display panel in the store before reaching over and removing an amount of cash from the till and taking cigarettes from a cupboard behind the shop counter.

The man ran from the store, heading south along Muritai Street.

The dairy owner was able to lock himself in the rear of the store during the encounter and was not injured.

Nelson police are now looking to identify the theif who has been described as 25-30 years old, of solid build and was captured on camera wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with distinctive designs on the chest and dark track pants.

“Someone will recognise this person, and Police appeal to anyone with information to contact Nelson Police or Crimestoppers,” says Detective Dean Schroder.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have information which might help police identify him, please call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.