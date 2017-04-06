Throwback Thursday: Marsden House

The history of Marsden house goes back to the year Nelson was founded, and the site where the building stands today served many different purposes.

The site named town acre 438 was bought in 1843 by J.F.Wilson and Thomas Marsden, and soon plans were made to build a church school on the spot.

Thomas Marsden also built his own house on the site, where his children James and Frances were born.

When Frances died on 12 March 1918 she bequeathed her estate to the Nelson Diocesan Trust Board.

On the 31 May 1922, two foundation stones were laid for the new building which still stands today, and it was named Marsden House in honour of Frances and her family.

Work was finished in 1923 and today the building houses a funeral service.