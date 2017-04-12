Speedway’s Easter Extravaganza

Well it’s the end of the season and what better way to finish than with two nights of action packed top shelf racing with good numbers in all the classes across the board.

We have some of the biggest names in New Zealand speedway here with the likes of Mark Osborne the winner of multiple New Zealand Super Saloon titles along with some strong competition in the Superstock ranks with 3NZ Adam Joblin running alongside his brother Scott as well as the hard hitting William Humphries all from Palmerston North while a plethora of Cantabrians also make the trip north to get amongst it with the locals.

At least a couple of these drivers from the red and black town will mix it up with the rest of the field with the likes of Malcolm Ngatai ex New Zealand champion and one that the Nelson locals love to hate will make an appearance while he has support from the ex Stockcar driver Brad Rosewarne.

Another to watch in the Superstock class will be the winner of the South Island Superstock series Jamie Hamilton. If things aren’t going Jamie’s way he is another that doesn’t mind using his front bumper.

A great twenty two car field has entered this two day meeting which is great for a class that has struggled a little for numbers this season.

The Three Quarter Midgets have had a resurgence this season with local numbers on the rise like never been seen before. Sixteen of these little flyers take the track for their Easter Championship with only a few out of towners entered the locals should be able to make it their own.

The big brothers of the TQ Midgets are the Midgets and with only a handful of these racing here at the Milestone Homes Top of the South speedway this season it’s great to see a decent field of these here to end the season.

Jayden Worthington is here all the way from Auckland plus once again a handful of cars are here from Christchurch including Jeremy Webb who has had a great season after making the move up from the TQ ranks.

Along with the twenty two Superstocks that are entered there are twenty one Stockcars taking to the track with drivers from Nelson, Christchurch, Blenheim and Greymouth all keen to mix it up.

This has been the entertainment class the last couple of seasons and the crash and bash brigade will be sure not to disappoint at this meeting as we may see some payback hits come to fruition to end their season.

Speaking of paybacks the Streetstocks are notorious for paybacks at the Easter meeting as for most of the drivers it’s their last meeting before they get all winter to fix their cars.

Will this be a Christchurch vs Nelson smashfest? One thing is for sure entertainment is most definitely guaranteed.

Sidecars will also share the top billing with once again saving their best for last as the line-up of bikes is impressive with the pairings of Russel Stuart and Andrew Parker from Auckland, John Hannan and Bryce Rose from Whanganui as well as bikes from Christchurch, Invercargill and Blenheim joining our locals.

A big field of thirteen bikes have entered so the competition will be fierce as the “chariots of doom” wrestle elbow to elbow to gain their bragging rights.

Racing one night each will be the Production Saloons and the Youth Ministocks and with good numbers once again in both.

A big field of kids in the Ministocks is heartening as it’s been the catalyst for so many drivers’ careers here in Nelson.

An interesting entry is Ashton Osborne from Rotorua. The son of Mark Osborne who is known as “small fry” in his first season has turned a few heads already by accounts. With his pedigree along with others in the class it will be interesting to see how he goes on the Moutere clay.

In the Friday show the Production Saloons will contest their Easter champs and much the same as most classes there is good representation of out of town cars with visitors from Blenheim and Christchurch.

It’s always good close racing in this class and the results during the season shows that anyone could take this championship out.

The gates open at 3.00pm on the 14th & 15th April with racing starting at 4.00 pm