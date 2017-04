Swimmers beware, sewerage has discharged to the Haven after a small leak was found on the Atawhai rising sewer main near Tresillian Avenue.

Council contractors are on site and are attending to the leak.

In the meantime, ’No Swimming’ signage has been installed in the area, and will be removed following consultation with the NMDHB.

There is a very low risk to the public however, public are asked to stay out of the water.