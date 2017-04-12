Severe weather warning issued as Cyclone Cook approaches

Metservice has issued a severe weather warning as a slow-moving low and the approaching Cyclone Cook have brought heavy rain to the region.

A heavy rain warning has been issued across Nelson, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Marlborough Sounds and Buller.

Nelson’s heavy rain is expected to ease early this afternoon.

With 150 to 200mm of rainfall expected about the ranges in the 17 hours from 9pm Tuesday to 2pm Wednesday, and lesser amounts in lower areas.

Maximum rainfall rates are likely to reach 30 to 40mm per hour.

Heavy rain about the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, and in the Marlborough Sounds is also expected to ease Wednesday afternoon.

With slightly less rainfall than Nelson, these areas should expect 80 to 110mm of rainfall to accumulate in the 19 hours from 9pm Tuesday to 4pm Wednesday with a maximum rainfall rate of 25mm per hour.

The heavy rain forecast will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may cause flooding and slips.

Driving conditions are also hazardous, so take extra care on the roads, and even consider altering any Easter travel plans.