Senior citizens leading busy lives

Tasman’s senior citizens will have a busy retirement if Friday’s Positive Ageing Expo at the Headingly Centre is any indication.

The popular annual expo featured 74 stalls and four seminars that showcased the recreational, health and social services available to people of retirement age.

And many of the people attending the expo showed they have no intention of slowing down as they checked out E-bikes, fitness classes and craft demonstrations.

Wakefield’s Eve Brunnenkreef and Tahuna’s Rose Ball were two of the many active seniors looking for ways to stay fit and healthy with Rose saying she needed to keep exercising to “stop banging into walls” when she walks.

Eve was especially interested in the Richmond Aquatic and Fitness Centre’s new Legend’s fitness programme for seniors which she says will help her “use it or lose it.”

Eve and Rose say there are lots of fitness programmes around at all the gyms but they want one that targets older people because they “feel uncomfortable doing that sort of thing around younger people”.

One of the event organisers, Tasman District Council community and recreation advisor Mike Tasman-Jones says this year’s expo attracted around 2000 people which is slightly higher than last year.

Mike says one of the reasons the expo continues to be so popular is that retirement-aged people prefer to get information from people rather than websites.

“These people like to have the face-to-face contact that they can get at the expo,” Mike says.

“It’s not really appropriate for an answering service or receptionist to tell them to go to a website to find out about something.”

Mike says many of the people were interested in joining volunteer and craft groups to keep busy.

The demonstrations, free health checks and seminars were also popular, highlighting the wide range of initiatives and organisations available to help people in their later years live life to the fullest.