Running, rolling, and strolling to Saxton

Twenty-one Nelson Prep students ticked another one off the list as they scootered, ran, walked and, in Connor Matthews’ case, hobbled to the finish of the City2Saxton on Sunday.

The students joined 251 other runners, strollers and rollers in the annual Sport Tasman event, starting at the Victory Community Centre and following the Railway Reserve and Tasman Great Taste Trail to the finish at Saxton Field. Although Prep’s scooter riders set the pace, finishing in just over 35 minutes, Connor produced the most impressive performance, completing the course on crutches.

Teacher Dian Edmondson says Connor, who had injured his knee mountainbiking, was determined to complete the City2Saxton because it was part of the William Pike Challenge. Dian says the students have to complete a number of tasks and events for the challenge and Connor was determined not to pull out.

“They have to make a commitment to finish all the challenges so it’s good to see Connor do it,” Dian says “The challenge is aimed at getting kids who don’t usually get into the outdoors to become more active.”

City2Saxton organiser Jane Miles says the event attracted people of all ages and abilities. Four-year-old Robbie Freeman was one of the youngest competitors, biking the course alongside his dad Mark who ran.