Riders enjoy big day out

Three hundred and sixty-five riders completed 1190 laps, or 10,115km and 184,000 metres, of vertical climbing and had a blast doing it at the Port Nelson Kaiteriteri Six Hour Mountainbike Relay on Saturday.

The popular event attracted riders of all ages and abilities, with a super-fast solo rider Henry Jaine leading the charge, completing 14 laps in 5 hours 47 minutes and 30 seconds.

Incredibly, that was the best performance of the day with the top men’s team of Jace Christie, Hamish Berkett, Brad Collins and Patrick Higgins riding 14 laps just under a minute slower than Henry.

But for most of the riders, the day was more about enjoyment than speed and Team USA certainly led the way when it came to having fun. It was impossible to miss best-dressed winners Tommy Winnington, Jude Saxon, Lloyd Elston and Cam Moore as they flew around the course in their Stars and Stripes outfits chanting ‘USA, USA’.

One of the event organisers, Craig Skillicorn, says they were delighted with the number of entries and the diversity of riders. Nelson’s Tom Dunn, 74, showed that age is no barrier to getting on your bike and giving it a go, riding four laps for his team MTM.